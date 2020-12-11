SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Point Guards

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we analyze the point guards whose versatile scoring ability, vision, playmaking ability and athleticism enable them to dominate on both ends of the floor.

1. Kennedy Chandler, Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.)

College: Tennessee

What Makes Him Special: Chandler is a super athletic point guard who uses a special combination of speed, quickness, shiftiness, three-level scoring ability and vision to dominate the competition consistently. Chandler has the “ball on a string” type of ball handling skills and controls the pace at all times. Last summer, Chandler lead Mokan (Mo.) to the coveted Nike Peach Jam title and averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals as a junior.

2. JD Davison, Letohatchee (Ala.)

College: Alabama

What Makes Him Special: Davison is an elite athlete who plays above the rim and masterfully utilizes his quickness and power to get wherever he wants to on the floor. Davison’s motor remains in overdrive and he can beat you from all three levels. Last season, he averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four blocks a game.

3. Daeshun Ruffin, Callaway (Jackson, Miss.)

College: Ole Miss

What Makes Him Special: Ruffin is the undersized, but you would never know it by his production on the court. He’s one of the fastest guards in the country with slippery shiftiness and ball-handling ability. Ruffin has consistently matched or outplayed other elite guards in multiple classes. Last season, he averaged 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals a game.

4. Zion Harmon, Marshall County (Benton, Ky.)

College: Western Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Harmon is a tough, undersized guard who can fill it up from anywhere on the court. He runs the show and controls the pace, but his scoring ability keeps the defense off balance, and therefore is what makes him most dangerous. Last season, Harmon averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game.

5. Frankie Collins, Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

College: Michigan

What Makes Him Special: Collins is a headache to stop because of his unique combination of quickness, shiftiness and three-level scoring ability. Collins is one of the stronger floor generals in the SI99 with a high basketball IQ and great vision. Collins averaged 14 points and 6.2 assists a game last season for Compass.