SI All-American Candidates: 1 Syracuse Commit Named

Benny Williams, a forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is Syracuse's lone verbal commitment from the high school class of 2021 who has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American.

Williams committed to Syracuse in June, shortly after taking his official campus visit. The 6-foot-8 high-flier is among the most tantalizing long-term prospects in his class, boasting the length, explosiveness and budding skill to impact the game on both ends from all over the floor.

Williams chose the Orange from a final list of schools that included Georgetown, Maryland and Miami. He's the only Syracuse commit and/or key recruiting target who ranks among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

