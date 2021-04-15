The Wesley Cardet Jr. Blog: This is Why I Committed to Samford...

West Oaks Academy (Orlando) combi guard Wesley Cardet Jr. picked Samford over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Kansas State, USC and Miami, among many others. He wrote an exclusive blog for Sports Illustrated to break down the thought process behind his decision.

What’s up world, it’s Wesley Cardet and I am happy to say that I am officially committed to Samford!

I’m so excited to be going there; I’m just ready do some damage at the college level.

Coach Bucky (McMillan) and I are really close; he calls me like every two days and we have a lot of interesting conversations. He just has a lot of faith in me and my abilities!

He believes that I have what it takes to get to the next level, and I believe that he’s the coach that will help me get there.

It definitely helped that my uncle (Gerald Gillion) is there as an assistant coach. I know that he’ll really take care of me and make sure my game continues to grow.

A lot of people are probably a little shocked that I ended up picking Samford over the other schools on my list like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Kansas State, USC, Miami and others.

For me, it’s all about the fit and the opportunity.

What the NCAA tournament showed everybody was that the mid major schools have really caught up with the Power 5 schools.

It’s not about the name of the school anymore, it’s all about what fits your game and who’s gonna give you the opportunity.

I felt like Samford was that school for me.

There plan is to use me at both guard spots and that works great for me because I love to mix it up. Of course, a lot of people heard about all the points they score and their style of getting out and putting shots up and that was definitely attractive to me because that’s how I love to play.

I don’t know what day I’ll sign; it might be the next couple days.

The crazy thing is I haven’t actually been the Samford because of the pandemic, so that was a little different to say the least. It helped that my uncle is there and he’s able to tell me a lot about the campus and things like that.

I just feel like it was meant for me to go there.

I’m just so relieved to have the decision over and done with. Now I can answer people’s question when they ask me all of those recruitment questions! Haha!

To celebrate my mom is having a commitment/graduation party for me and I’m really looking forward to that! We’re gonna keep it safe, but we’re gonna have a good time.

Speaking of that, I need to get going to get ready for it, but I just kinda wanted to give you some insight on my decision.

I appreciate you reading and for supporting me in the future.

Take care!

