High School Football's Official Return Features Droves of Top Prospects

While Week 0 of the high school football season provided an appetizer of top prospect talent in select states, including the Florida showdown between IMG Academy and American Heritage, Week 1 has main course level competition from coast to coast including several prospects ranked in the Preseason SI99.

Most of the country kicks off its season this weekend, including powerhouse states like Texas and California, and many of the top programs nationally have lined up openers against fellow notable programs, littered with college football prospects.

Five matchups stand out above the rest.

1. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei at Duncanville (Texas)

Many outlets peg Mater Dei as not only California's top prep program, but the top program nationally ahead of the 2021 season. Of course there is never a shortage of talent within the southern California program's roster, one that includes several SI99 prospects led by No. 20 overall and cornerback Domani Jackson, who is committed to USC. Slot receiver and running back Raleek Brown (Oklahoma) is No. 30, linebacker David Bailey is No. 57 and wide receiver CJ Williams (Notre Dame) is No. 88. Among underclassmen, of course most eyes will be on sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown, who will look to continue the rich QB tradition at the school. In the spring season, he put his name on the map with a 15:1 touchdown to interception ratio in leading the program to a 5-0 record, picking up offers from Pitt, Utah and Arizona along the way.

The Monarchs will travel to Texas to face Duncanville and its 50 wins over the last five seasons. Most of the well known Panther prospects reside on defense, led by SI99 pass rusher Omari Abor, who checks in at No. 31 nationally. He will be aided by Arkansas linebacker commitment Jordan Crook on that side of the ball while the offense will again project size and power in the running game. Oregon pledge Cameron Williams and Florida State commitment Jaylen Early anchor one of America's top prep offensive lines and figure to open holes for big Colorado State running back commitment Malachi Medlock, who is listed at 6'1", 215 pounds.

2. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas [Saturday]

Losses between these two powerhouses are each in the single digits over the last several years, combined, and it again means high level recruits entangled within each roster. The visitors are loaded on defense with Oklahoma commitment Derrick Moore and fellow Power 5 prospect Nasir Pearce up front. Coveted linebacker Jaishawn Barham and Virginia Tech secondary pledge Cam Johnson are among the headliners in the back seven looking to slow down what will be a strong St. Thomas offense.

The Raiders want to play power football and have the tools to do so with a powerful offensive line anchored by one of Florida's best in Julian Armella and no-nonsense running back Anthony Hankerson, each uncommitted despite no shortage of scholarship options at this time. Quarterback Zion Turner can help to keep the rushing attack balanced, too, given his 19 rushing scores over the last two seasons, each ending with a St. Thomas state championship. Turner has big targets when he hits the air, including LSU commitment Mason Taylor and sophomore wide receiver Earl Kulp, already littered with P5 options.

3. Milton (Ga.) at Kennessaw (Ga.) North Cobb

The Peach State had big matchups in Week 0, with many programs traveling far within state lines for games, but in the Atlanta-area high level competition is often local. Such is the case with Milton heading west to North Cobb. All eyes will (continue to) be on Milton's defense because of one of the best at any position nationally in Lebbeus Overton. The junior pass rusher has been a menace to offenses in the area since he was in eighth grade, already nearing 50 career sacks with two full high school seasons remaining, including the 21.5 he posted in just 12 games in 2020. There is size up front on offense, too, in Tennessee offensive line pledge Mo Clipper and Michigan State-bound tight end Jack Nickel.

North Cobb will challenge all opponents with an explosive offense in 2021, headlined by junior quarterback Malachi Singleton, who can hurt defenses with his arm as well as his legs, and a pair of Georgia commitments in Denylon Morrissette and Marquis Groves-Killebrew, who will line up at wide receiver as will coveted recruit Samuel Mbake. Groves-Killebrew is ranked in the SI99 as a cornerback but splashed with the ball in his hands for his new school last week.

4. Arlington (Texas) Martin at Austin (Texas) Lake Travis

With the Lone Star State back in action of course there has to be an all-Texas game on the list this weekend and the best matchup may be Arlington-Martin traveling to Lake Travis. Both programs are strong in balance, from a prospect perspective, and come with plenty of history on their side. The home team has a must-see passing connection between quarterback Bo Edmondson and Ohio State wide receiver recommitment Caleb Burton, who scored 18 touchdowns as an underclassman before a knee injury ended his junior campaign way too soon.

Martin quarterback Cydd Ford may project at wide receiver in college, but he will offer a dynamic threat to defenses all season long. He will hand the ball to Javien Toviano, another who will play another position in college (defensive back) given his offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas and others to do so. On defense Martin will be sound at each level with Stanford commitment Ernest Cooper up front, Texas commitment Trevell Johnson at linebacker and Toviano at the back end.

5.Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel at Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional [Saturday]

Another interstate matchup rounds out the top games of the week we're tracking as a Maryland power visits one of New Jersey's best. Good Counsel played just three games in the condensed spring season and brings back intriguing youth led by two-sport athlete Neeo Avery, a 6'6" quarterback with basketball athleticism and offers to play anywhere from QB to tight end or defensive end given his frame. Speaking of intriguing, Dylan Gooden holds focus not only in his game, but in his name. The coveted junior pass rusher is the son of baseball legend Dwight 'Doc' Gooden and sports a dozen-plus scholarship offers.

St. Joseph Regional has some blue collar prospects on its roster having helped the program to plenty of wins to date. Defensive lineman Jimmy Mullen is a New Jersey state wrestling champion, linebacker Jack Smiechowski is a Columbia commitment who gets it done on the field as well as off. Two-way prospect Jaden Wimberly, currently committed to Lehigh, will be showcased at wide receiver and defensive back.