Countdown to Signing Day - December 12, 2020

As SI All-American tracks college football's top prospects in the class of 2021, there have been spikes in movement each day leading up to the Early Signing Period kicking off December 16.

From prospect commitments to decommitments, new scholarship offers, the shuffling of top schools to deciding whether or not to sign in December or wait until the traditional period beginning February 3, there hasn't been a lack of news items to stay on top of.

In our attempt to keep our audience informed each step of the way in the race for America's top college football recruiting class, we will chronicle the latest news as it comes across our desk in one-stop shop fashion.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

11:30 am - SI99 RB to sign this week?

Another prospect we're hearing contrasting information on in regards to signing during the early window is former Auburn commitment Armoni Goodwin. The senior is set to cap his career on the field this afternoon at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and recently told us he was considering AU, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State when opening the process back up. LSU has held the most buzz following the decommitment.

11:20 am - Michigan commitment holding off

In a growing trend we're tracking at SI All-American, the unique circumstances surrounding the college football recruiting process is leading to more Power 5 prospects playing patient when it comes to the Early Signing Period. Longtime Michigan commitment Jaydon Hood says he is among those not quite ready to sign in December, instead opting for the traditional window beginning February 3.

11:00 am - Top uncommitted RB Donovan Edwards a big battle

We haven't detailed much about one of the top uncommitted running backs in America, Donovan Edwards, who will soon make his pick between the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Wolverines are the in-state program and there is plenty of pressure for Jim Harbaugh to lock in the big-time back, but there are relatively consistent rumblings coming out of the south in favor of Georgia. Former Auburn commitment and SI99 prospect Armoni Goodwin is also considering UGA down the stretch, so Wednesday will be telling for plenty of programs searching for a bell cow back.

More from Wolverine Digest.

10:30 am - SI99 DL Sapp won't sign on Wednesday

Committed to Florida for nearly two years, the recruitment of SI99 defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp won't end on Wednesday. He spoke to SI All-American Friday night, after helping Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas punch a return ticket to the Class 7A title game, and admitted the push from Alabama is legitimate. This is one to watch through the New Year.

9:30 am - Former Texas OL commitment waiting for February

After backing off of a Texas verbal commitment dating back to August, Florida offensive line prospect Michael Myslinski says he isn't ready to make a snap decision with minimal time between the decommitment and the Early Signing Period. He'll take his time in making a final decision, with some conversations increasing surrounding Big Ten programs Michigan State and Iowa.

"I’m going to re evaluate and continue to talk to the coaches and see what I like," Myslinski said.

More from SI All-American

