If it ain't broke...

DeShun Murrell picked UCLA over several scholarship offers back in June and even as programs like Penn State jumped in after he decommitted from Chip Kelly's program in November, there was a sense of comfort and loyalty with the original decision.

On Friday, the Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County star running back ran it back, not only recommitting to the Bruins, but including his signature this time to make his college plans official.

"I'm headed to UCLA, again," he told SI All-American with a laugh. "It's official this time because of their track record and why coach Chip Kelly has done.

"They're a team on the rise, they're not going down in any form or fashion.

The 2020 season came after he was a Bruin verbal commitment and it was easy to see why other programs made a run at altering his destination given he ran for more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in just 10 games.

The time in between being back on the open market and penning a letter of intent to the Pac-12 program wasn't easy given the perception the decommitment created.

Murrell, who also wants to run tack in college, feels he made it right by ending up in Los Angeles anyway.

"I'm a man of my word, also another reason why I chose UCLA again," he said. "I gave my word to myself, Christ and also the fans in the beginning. I also feel like it's dishonorable to sign a letter of intent and back off of that.

"I wanted to make sure, without the shadow of a doubt, that I was making the right decision."

Now joining the hottest Pac-12 program on the trail over the last week or so, there is tangible buzz with the Bruins class of 2021.

Even without making an in-person trip to campus, the opportunities beyond the football field were too much to pass up.

"It's the opportunities there, in L.A. for itself," he said. "Which I would embrace to better market myself and brand myself because I have my own clothing company and everything. I've been learning the campus and everything...it is an urban setting."

On the field, there could be a swift path to getting carries as an underclassman in Westwood.

"There's no depth at running back and I'm a competitor, so I feel I can come in and play right away," Murrell said. "After this year, it will be two in a row they've sent to the league in Joshua Kelley and Demetric Felton."

UCLA now holds 16 prospects in the class, adding five during this stretch run through the Early Signing Period.

