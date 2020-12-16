SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Donovan Edwards Commits to Michigan

SI All-American

Donovan Edwards announced a commitment to Michigan and joins a talented backfield in Ann Arbor.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound in-stater brings with him a unique skill set, one that Michigan fans won’t be akin to seeing in 2020. Wolverine running backs combined for just 20 catches through the condensed season. Edwards can help fill this gap, and bring a much-needed receiving threat to the Michigan backfield. He’s got an ideal running back frame; built low to the ground with powerful legs and a strong upper body.

FanNation’s own Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest heard whispers of the eventual commitment to the Wolverines despite chatter toward the SEC and ACC at different points. The SI All-American finalist became the highest-profile commitment left for Michigan to sign Wednesday and he did so on national television.

Edwards chose Michigan over Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Michigan State, to name a few.

The West Bloomfield star is a natural running back that combines the ideal balance of patience and decisiveness. He will stay on his track, allow the blocks to set up and once he makes his second-level read he will explode through the hole.

Edwards is the ideal modern running back. He is a legit every-down runner that can hammer teams between the tackles and stretch outside. A threat out of the backfield, Edwards is also a clean route runner and tracks the ball like a receiver. 

