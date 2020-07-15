SI All-American Football Candidate in Maine

Wyatt Hathaway, a senior quarterback from Turner, Maine, has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

Hathaway was named the 2019 All-Region Player of the Year by the Lewiston Sun-Journal after leading Leavitt High to a 12-0 record and the Class C state title. A dual threat, he completed more than 65 percent of his passes and rushed for nearly 800 yards as a junior last season.

He is the lone Maine athlete on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players.

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Hathaway’s page can be found here.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees have verbally committed to or are considering Power 5 schools in the Northeast U.S. as their college choice, head to:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.