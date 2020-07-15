SI All-American Football Candidate in North Dakota

Jack Steckler, a senior wide receiver from Bismarck, N.D., has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

Steckler, who is 6-4 and 190 pounds, earned first-team all-league honors last season at both receiver and defensive end. He is the lone North Dakota athlete on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players.

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Steckler’s page can be found here.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.