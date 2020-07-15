SI All-American Football Candidates in Nebraska

Five high school football players from the state of Nebraska are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The Nebraska honorees are:

Dickerson is verbally committed to Minnesota; Johnson to Iowa; and Prochazka and Haarberg to Nebraska. Rollins holds numerous offers, including one from Nebraska.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees have verbally committed to or are considering the University of Nebraska as their college choice, head to:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the 1,000 All-America candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.