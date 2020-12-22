Freak of the Week: Amari Daniels

Freak is a term thrown around too much in the sports world but sometimes it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasp?

SI All-American continues a salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, of course titled 'Freak of the Week.'

High school football has wrapped up in select states with the playoffs ongoing in others and the wild, almost Fantasy sports-type statistical performances continue to pile in. FOTW candidates can be dominant in the trenches or beyond the numbers and regardless of class.

This week's FOTW is running back Amari Daniels of Miami (Fla.) Central. Daniels dominated on the culminating stage of his high school career last week, leading Central to a Florida Class 6A Championship over Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola with 172 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The SI99 member set the tone early, rushing for 158 yards and a score on 13 carries in the first half.

SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II, who has tracked Daniels since his freshman season, said, "Amari had a lot of hype from dominating youth football both locally and regionally. I remember we had him down at the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in the 9th grade, along with many players who became top 2021 prospects. Fast forward, he's done nothing but live up to his hype and deliver for Central all four seasons of his high school career."

"What impressed us this season about Amari, from a physical standpoint, was how well he ran behind his pads, stated Weathersby II.

"He's not the biggest back in the country, but showed he indeed has strength to hold up in the interior run game, mid-zone, inside zone, and can surprise with power some to finish runs. I also expect him to progress well in his ability to pick-up blitzes and supplement pass-protection at A & M."

Daniels racked up more than 900 yards this season and delivered a 100-yard performance in each of Central's playoff games to close out a productive career with the Rockets.

For his performance this season, the future Aggie was named 2020 SI All-American Second Team Offense this week.

SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., added, "Daniels has always had a rounded out game and it showed most in 2020. He was the best player on a team full of stars against elite competition. With good added weight along with natural instincts and contact balance, he proved hard to get to the ground as both a runner and receiver in 2020. The vision, burst and durability also shined bright this fall.

Brandon Brown

