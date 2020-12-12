SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 DL Sapp Headed Back to State Final, Talks February Signing Plans

John Garcia, Jr.

VALRICO, Fla. -- Few outsiders would be surprised by Friday night news of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas punching its ticket to the Class 7A state championship game after a dominating 37-14 win over Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale High. 

But in south Florida, especially after falling to crosstown foe Cardinal Gibbons earlier this fall, the Raiders' rise to the end game played much less like a guarantee. 

Just ask star defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, who wreaked havoc with two sacks, a forced fumble and registered another hit on the opposing passer that led to an interception. 

"It's unbelievable, the work we've had to put in to get here," he told SI All-American. "Not just the adversity of having a senior season or not, but the doubters saying this is one of the worst STA teams to be assembled. 

"Just so much adversity, so much that this team has had to push through. I'm just grateful to be here at this point." 

Aquinas will face Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater in the title game for a second straight season next Saturday. 

With the Early Signing Period opening up during the week of prep Wednesday, though, don't expect Sapp to sign and lock in his future despite a near two-year long verbal commitment to the University of Florida. 

"I'm not gonna be signing," he said. "With everything going on, COVID-19 and everything, I just want to take my time and really just think through this decision. Not rush anything, make sure everything is set up right."

As familiar with Florida as it gets, with considerable visits to Gainesville before the NCAA rolled out a dead period spanning most of 2020, Alabama has emerged as a contender to push for a potential flip. 

"Everybody knows Alabama is football home," he said. "I'm not gonna lie, you have one good season at Alabama, you're going to the NFL. That's one of the main factors." 

Fellow SI99 pass rusher and STA star Dallas Turner, who is committed to Alabama, helps Sapp bring the heat on opposing quarterbacks. Sapp admits the thought of doing the same at the next level that has played an influence on Alabama's chances as has a connection via the NFL great who coaches the two every day -- Jason Taylor. 

The former Miami Dolphin played under Alabama head coach Nick Saban during his last tenure in the league. 

"My D-line coach and Saban got a little bit of ties," Sapp said. "He gives me detailed conversations about what type of coach (Saban) is. He kind of takes some of that mentality and puts it into his way of coaching." 

While there is a title to win and recruiting evaluations to make over the next six weeks or so, Sapp says Florida fans shouldn't be concerned about him changing his mind just yet. 

"Not at all, no reason to worry," he said. "School, off the field, things like that. The players I know there, it's just home. I've got family up there. There's a whole lot of factors to why I stay committed. 

"They're consistent. I love the coaching staff, absolutely love the coaching staff. It's the same thing every week, they beat the teams they're supposed to beat. They get tested, fight through adversity and get it done." 

Regardless of where the signature is filed on February 3, the first day of the traditional signing period, the senior says his ending destination lies beyond the SEC. 

"It's my mindset, being an unstoppable force," Sapp said. "I'm on the field to hunt, kill and destroy. I'm the baddest mother...on the field. That's how I think.

"No matter where I go, I feel like I'm going to be an NFL player regardless."

More from SI All-American

Countdown to Signing Day Dec. 11 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 9 | Dec. 8

Freak of the Week - Chief Borders

SI All-American's 2021 College Football Prospect Rankings by Position

Ala. RB Deshun Murrell Down to Penn State, UCLA

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

Thankful for Football: Seniors Making the Most of 2020

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Signing Day - December 12, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

No. 1 WR Emeka Egbuka Commits to Ohio State

No. 1 WR and No. 10 overall prospect in the SI99 Announces for the Buckeyes

SI All-American

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Point Guards

Chandler leads a list of talented floor generals in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

Countdown to Signing Day - December 11, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Darrell Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Darrell Jackson is a defensive end prospect from Gadsden County High School in Havana, Fla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

The Jonas Aidoo Blog: This is Why I Committed to Marquette...

Aidoo is ranked No. 74 overall in the SI99 and is the Golden Eagles' third commit from the 2021 class.

Jonas Aidoo

Bobby Acosta Recaps Year 1 as IMG Academy Head Coach

IMG ranked consensus No. 1 after undefeated 2020 football season

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Shooting Guards

Hardy has range like Trae Young and dominates the competition with his three-level scoring ability.

Jason Jordan

Countdown to Signing Day - December 10, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American