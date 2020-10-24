Sleeper Recruits for Each Big Ten Program as the 2020 Season Begins

SI All-American puts plenty of work into crafting the SI99, top 10 rankings through 14 positions and crafting the annual SI All-American teams -- but what about the rest?

There are some 1,500-plus prospects who commit to Power 5 programs each and every cycle and many enroll as less-heralded talents compared to others.

In line with the Big Ten returning to the field this weekend, we take a look at a non-SI99 or top-10 positionally ranked prospect currently committed to each Big Ten program with more value than the industry may suggest.

Ohio State - S Jaylen Johnson

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Cincinnati who has good tape. He doesn’t get as much hype as other Ohio State commits and isn’t the first name brought up when discussing the Buckeyes’ secondary haul. However, he’s versatile enough to play both traditional safety positions, work as a big nickel in 3-safety packages and can even play some off-ball linebacker in different looks. It would not surprise us to see him become a key contributor after a few seasons in Columbus. -- Edwin Weathersby II

Michigan - DB Jayden McBurrows

Listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds or so, there is a lot to like about the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back. He kicked off his senior season last week with a pair of interceptions while working against top underclassman wide receiver Brandon Inniss, but he brings more than ball skills to the table. In addition to punt and kick return instincts and athleticism, he has well above-average technique from a coverage standpoint and flashes enough physicality to potentially occupy a nickel role in Ann Arbor. McBurrows plays with great feel and possesses that classic south Florida confidence every defensive coordinator covets. -- John Garcia, Jr.

Wisconsin - RB Jackson Acker

6-foot-1, 210 pounds with a baseball and track and field background, but this isn’t a coy runner looking to make the transition to football. Acker is a no-nonsense football player with downhill decisiveness, power and above-average footwork. He’s an in-state get for the Badgers, one easy for the industry to look past, and doesn’t have elite speed but the yardage has come in chunks and will likely be the same once in Madison for good. Talk about a great fit. -- Garcia

Minnesota - TE Jameson Geers

Geers is a solid route runner who collects and processes information quickly in his releases against squat coverage and simultaneously maintains awareness of depth. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, the Illinois native can be schemed open on in-breakers and has natural ability at the catch point. Geers can factor as a run-blocker and take advantage of leverage and angles with plus shock-value at the point. Geers can also be used in split-flow action from wing alignments. -- Weathersby II

Iowa - RB/Slot Arland Bruce IV

Bruce isn’t the biggest prospect, as he is generously listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He currently works mainly as a dual-threat QB. He possesses a quicker-than-fast athletic profile with fair twitch and good run traits. Bruce is a solid in-state pickup for the Hawkeyes, as he could make an impact either as a COP-back or slot WR with added value as a punt and kick-off returner. -- Weathersby II

Maryland - RB Antwain Littleton

Littleton is a prospect we’ve tracked since he was an 8th grader. At the time, he profiled as a big RB with sneaky light feet and build-up speed. Now, he still profiles as a big-bodied runner with fairly light feet. At 6-foot and in the 250-pound range, we can see Littleton being successful at several positions for Maryland, yet we can see him settling into a productive role as a short-yardage specialist who excels in the red-zone run game or H-tight end. -- Weathersby II

Nebraska - DE Patrick Payton

On a defense loaded with FBS prospects, it may be Payton with the highest ceiling among the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern defenders. In the Bulls’ season opener on Friday night, against fellow state champion Miami (Fla.) Central, he flashed off of the edge with at least two sacks, multiple tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage and a scoop and score touchdown for good measure. Payton is every bit of 6-foot-4 or better and has filled out some over the last six months or so. As he continues to push towards the 230-plus pound mark, he can round out his game beyond a great first step and bend off of the snap. He displays short-area explosion, uses his hands at an above average rate and plays with a high level of competitiveness. -- Garcia

Rutgers - OT Albert Reese

Originally from Canada, Reese is 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds and possesses an impressive frame on the hoof. He has solid movement skills and produces at the point with strength and sustainability. Seeing him live last week also answered some questions, as he played nasty and with a mean streak to display grit, confidence and toughness. He’s still developing nuances of his game, and it may prove difficult for Rutgers to hang on to his commitment, but he projects as a potential starting OT in the B1G relatively early on. -- Weathersby II

Penn State - TE Khalil Dinkins

Popping on Dinkins’ tape proved to be a joy to watch. He lines up mainly as an X-receiver, but likely could develop into a volume-target big slot or H-TE as a Joker/Move piece. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, the in-state Nittany Lion commit has surprising release quickness and can climb the ladder to elevate catch points to pluck with his mitts. Expect him to impact both the mid-range passing attack and red zone offense in Happy Valley. -- Weathersby II

Michigan State - QB Hampton Fay

This is a throwback passer in many senses of the phrase and there is still room for that in today’s college football, especially in a pro-style attack like MSU’s. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he’s also a first-off-the-bus type leader with better athleticism and mobility than his size would suggest. As a pure passer, Fay may not have the amount of reps as other top 2021 QBs thanks to an injury three games into that all-important junior season, but he can push the football to all three levels with power and can counter with timing and touch on the edges. We’re expecting him to have a monster comeback season in 2020. -- Garcia

Northwestern - DB Garner Wallace

How’s a 6-foot-5 safety sound? The two-way talent has wide receiver ball skills and a long stride to play on offense if need be but the ceiling here is as a savvy cover man who can play the passing lanes in between the hashes with effectiveness. He’s not ultra twitchy but possesses great instincts and feel for open zones on offense and how to occupy them while on D. Wallace has plenty of room to carry 215 or more pounds down the line, and with his willingness to play in the box and downhill it’s not out of the question to envision him as a three-down hybrid linebacker in a few years. -- Garcia

Indiana - RB David Holloman

He broke out as a junior with 1,200-plus yards on just over 100 carries and he makes big plays with speed and balance on a 200-pound frame. He can likely carry more at the next level and enhance lower-body strengths like drive and his suddenness when he plants and gets vertical. There is also a patience to his game, almost a lack of panic even when the designed lane doesn’t appear. Holloman has natural talent to play all three downs with effectiveness in between the tackles and in space. -- Garcia

Purdue - Khorde Sydnor

Sydnor is an inside-out presence along the defensive front with great quickness and pass rushing talent regardless of alignment. He can compete off the edge with surprising bend on his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame. As he fills out, he could push inside on a more consistent basis, but the energy and athleticism combines to content outside on passing downs for now. Sydnor uses his hands better than most, with a striking wingspan and disengaging skills to boot. -- Garcia

Illinois - WR Pat Bryant

This is another future Big Ten talent who is back from an injury with a chip on his shoulder ready to prove doubters wrong. He is a big body at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with possession traits including great route-running skill, hands and toughness — but he’s not just in that box. Playing against great competition in the Jacksonville, Fla. area, he has shown more big-play ability as a senior, averaging better than 20 yards per reception. It shouldn’t shock anyone if Bryant is on the field as a freshman in 2021. -- Garcia

More SI All-American Coverage

European Wide Receiver Prospect Moves to Florida to Chase CFB Dreams

October Update to the Top 25 Class Rankings

Programs Moving up Class Ranks

SI99 Prospects Back in Action Following 2019 Injury

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.