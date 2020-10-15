Teams Moving Up in SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

SI All-American released its October edition of its Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings, with minimum change at the top 3 spots. However, that doesn't mean there wasn't movement with the rest of the pack, as recruiting never stops and several programs made impressive moves to move up the class rankings board.

October is usually a month jam packed with both official and unofficial visits so coaches can show off their respective game-day atmospheres. That won't be the case this season, however, coaching staffs are still hustling to corral the best recruiting class possible. Below are several programs who have made a rise up our class rankings as of late.

Oregon

September Recruiting Class Ranking: 8

October Recruiting Class Ranking: 6

The Ducks have our top class in the Pac-12 right now, with 22 commitments locked in. The big fish they've reeled in recently to increase their ranking is Kingsley Suamataia, No. 47 in SI99 and our No. 4 OT prospect, whom we feel has starting-caliber left tackle traits. Suamataia is out of Utah, the same state as another new Duck commit, DB Jeffrey Bassa.

Oregon also recently landed a commitment from LB Jabril McNeil out of North Carolina, and went into Maryland to pluck S Daymon David. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff has positioned themselves to finish with a top-10 recruiting recruiting class for 2021.

USC

September Recruiting Class Ranking: 15

October Recruiting Class Ranking: 13

The catalyst for the surge by the Men of Troy in our new rankings is none other than SI99 member Michael Trigg, our No. 3 H-TE prospect. The Florida native pledged to USC earlier this week, giving head coach Clay Helton his third SI99 commitment.

Yet, Trigg isn't the only recent pledge the Trojans have acquired. USC pulled a recruiting double-whammy by flipping DB Philip Riley, also from Florida, from cross-sectional rival Notre Dame. The Trojans also flipped S Josh Moore from Stanford and added OG Ty Buchanan. USC now sits with 22 commitments, and is still big-game hunting for several high-end prospects.

Texas A & M

September Recruiting Class Ranking: 17

October Recruiting Class Ranking: 16

Minimum movement is better than no movement in College Station, as Texas A & M moved up 1 spot in our new class rankings. The Aggies have a fairly small 2021 haul with just 16 commitments, though their two most recent pledges are from prospects we indeed like on tape.

IDL prospect Albert Regis declared for Texas A & M on October 10th. We expect Regis to line up in the interior of the defensive front, but he's one of the most surprisingly nimble big men in this class and could play a few other positions, if needed. Dametrious Crownover committed on October 12th, and just barely missed earning a spot in our top-10 Y-TE rankings. Look for the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher to attempt to close out strong before the December signing day.

Arizona State

September Recruiting Class Ranking: 21

October Recruiting Class Ranking: 19

The Herm Train is certainly rolling on the recruiting trail, with 21 commitments to date. Although the Sun Devils have only landed one fairly recent pledge in dynamic Slot WR Dominic Lovett, our reasoning for moving up ASU actually comes from re-evaluating a current commitment.

DB Isaiah Johnson is technically the lone SI99 prospect in Arizona State's class, but IOL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade almost certainly will be included in the updated SI99. It also wouldn't surprising if Dotson-Oyetade becomes our top ranked center. So, we're almost counting this class as possessing 2 SI99 players, thus the cause for their moving up in the new class rankings board.

