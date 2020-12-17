SI.com
Athletic Defensive End Tunmise Adeleye Commits to In-State Aggies

SI All-American

Tunmise Adeleye is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound beast from good ol’ Katy, TX. As athletic as they come along the line, he’s held it down for the Tompkins high school defensive unit, earning all-district honors two years in a row.

Defensive end or stand-up outside linebacker- Adeleye could likely do both. Tunmise joins four other defensive linemen in Texas A&M’s 2021 recruiting class. Following his decommittment from Ohio State in August, Adeleye has since been in contact with schools like Alabama and Texas, but ultimately chose to play for Jimbo Fisher's trending aggies. 

The four other signed defensive linemen in Texas A&M’s 2021 class are defensive ends Shemar Turner, Marcus Burris, Jahzion Harris, and defensive tackle Albert Regis. Adeleye will likely take time to develop but is certainly an SEC-caliber athlete.

SI All American Scouting Report Bottom Line:

At this point, Adeleye doesn’t project as a sack artist, however, he has the athleticism and point-of-attack strength to play as a strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end. As he develops as a pass-rusher, his value and contributions to a college defense will mostly be as a run-defender. Depending on his physical progress, he could grow into best being a defensive end/5-technique in a 3-4 scheme.

He shows some hand usage and quick-shed ability vs. the run, but will need to develop first-step quickness and a pass-rush plan to consistently threaten college offensive tackles. Converting speed to power will likely become his best pass-rush move.

Texas A&M Fit:

A&M’s odd front will surely funnel Adeleye’s traits one way or the other, but he’s got the time to learn both. He’ll either end up at strong-side OLB or sub-package defensive end. 

--

