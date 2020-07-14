SI All-American Watch List: 4 Oregon State commits and 6 key OSU football targets named
A strong push to keep local college football recruits at Oregon State University has paid off for Jonathan Smith and his staff in the class of 2021.
Led by four prospects from Oregon and California, including star quarterback Sam Vidlak 4 of the current Beaver verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.
6 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with Oregon State still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates.
Listed below is the full breakdown of OSU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.
VERBAL COMMITS
Damir Collins - 5-9 / 185 / RB from Portland, Ore. (Jefferson)
Easton Mascarenas - 6-1 / 215 / ILB from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Henry Buckles - 6-2 / 285 / OG from Hood River, Ore.
Sam Vidlak - 6-2 / 175 / QB from Grants Pass, Ore. (Hidden Valley)
TOP TARGETS
Dylan Rollins - 6-5 / 278 - OT from Missoula, Mont.
Elia Migao - 6-3 / 320 / OG from Temecula, Calif.
Jackson Harmon - 6-2 / 185 / CB From Anchorage, Alaska
Ketron Jackson - 6-2 / 186 / WR from Royse City, Texas
Noah Avinger - 5-11 / 165 / ATH from Anaheim, Calif.
Robert Regan Jr. - 5-10 / 170 / C from Orange, Calif.