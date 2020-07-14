SI All-American
SI All-American Watch List: 4 Oregon State commits and 6 key OSU football targets named

SI All-American

A strong push to keep local college football recruits at Oregon State University has paid off for Jonathan Smith and his staff in the class of 2021. 

Led by four prospects from Oregon and California, including star quarterback Sam Vidlak 4 of the current Beaver verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

6 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with Oregon State still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates. 

Listed below is the full breakdown of OSU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list. 

VERBAL COMMITS

Damir Collins - 5-9 / 185 / RB from Portland, Ore. (Jefferson)

Easton Mascarenas - 6-1 / 215 / ILB from Mission Viejo, Calif. 

Henry Buckles - 6-2 / 285 / OG from Hood River, Ore.

Sam Vidlak - 6-2 / 175 / QB from Grants Pass, Ore. (Hidden Valley)

TOP TARGETS

Dylan Rollins - 6-5 / 278 - OT from Missoula, Mont. 

Elia Migao - 6-3 / 320 / OG from Temecula, Calif. 

Jackson Harmon - 6-2 / 185 / CB From Anchorage, Alaska 

Ketron Jackson - 6-2 / 186 / WR from Royse City, Texas

Noah Avinger - 5-11 / 165 / ATH from Anaheim, Calif. 

Robert Regan Jr. - 5-10 / 170 / C from Orange, Calif. 

