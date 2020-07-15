SI All-American Watch List: 11 Wake Forest commits and 2 key WF targets named

Quarterback Santino Marucci headlines 11 Wake Forest Commits and a pair of rising high school seniors considering the Demon Deacons who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team.

Marucci, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, blends above-average arm strength with innate playmaking chops off-script and the ability to pick up chunk yardage as a runner. The Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) signal-caller committed to Wake Forest in January.

Listed below is the full breakdown of WF verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

CB Quincy Bryant/6-0, 195/Lilburn, Ga.

OT Jaydon Collins/6-6, 275/Greer, S.C.

OT Erik Russell/6-7, 255/Boston, Ma

DT Bernard Gooden/6-1.5, 278/Montgomery, Ala.

ATH Christian Greene/6-2, 170/Ashburn, Va.

ATH Brandon Williams/6-5, 230/Johnson, S.C.

QB Santino Marucci/6-1, 190/Jacksonville, Fla.

OG Nick Sharpe/6-2, 297/Gastonia, N.C.

WR DJ Sims/6-3, 190/Christchurch, Va.

S Evan Slocum/5-10, 175/Cartersville, Ga.

S Joshua Sosanya/6-1, 180/Raleigh, N.C.

TOP TARGETS

WR Breon Pass/6-0, 160/Reidsville, N.C.

WR Dalton Stroman/6-3, 190/Rockingham, N.C.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.