How Former Gamecocks Fared in the NFL Draft
Several former South Carolina Gamecocks entered their names into the 2025 NFL Draft in hopes to find their place at the next level. Whether they were selected during the three days of the draft, signed as undrafted free agents, or invited to camps, we take a look at where the former Gamecocks landed.
Let's start with the draft picks. After missing out on the first round, South Carolina had five players selected on days two and three.
Safety Nick Emmanwori was the first Gamecock off the board. He went 35th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Emmanwori should shine on the backend of Mike Macdonald's defense.
Defensive tackle TJ Sanders went next as the Buffalo Bills traded up to the 41st overall pick to grab him. Defensive tackle was a big need entering the draft for Buffalo. Sanders' versatility will be a nice fit next to Ed Oliver.
Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. was selected 49th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati struggled last season across the board on defense. Knight Jr.s' play from the linebacker position should help fix some of those issues.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected edge rusher Kyle Kennard at pick 125. The SEC's leader in sacks now joins a team who needed help at the edge. Kennard will have an opportunity to compete for the starting spot opposite Khalil Mack.
The last Gamecock to come off the board was defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway. Hemingway went to the Las Vegas Raiders at 135 overall. Hemingway should give the Raiders an interior presence who can rush the passer.
Other Gamecocks were able to sign undrafted free agent deals (UDFA) or given camp invites from several teams. Below is a list of players who have found their next destination. We will update this list as more players announce their destinations.
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - UDFA/Los Angeles Chargers
WR Gage Larvadain - UDFA/Cleveland Browns
DT Alex "Boogie" Huntley - UDFA/Miami Dolphins
TE Joshua Simon - UDFA/Atlanta Falcons
OL Torricelli Simpkins III - UDFA/New Orleans Saints
LB Bam Martin-Scott - UDFA/Carolina Panthers
WR Ahmarean Brown - minicamp invite/Philadelphia Eagles
Long Snapper Hunter Rogers - minicamp invite/Atlanta Falcons
DL Gilber Edmond - minicamp Invite/Los Angeles Chargers
OL Vershon Lee - minicamp invite/Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears
Punter Kai Kroeger has received seven minicamp invites, but has yet to select which teams he will kick for.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: