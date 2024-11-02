TCU Football at Baylor: Live Game Day Thread
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.
The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU game going? How's the weather? Has Hoover fumbled again? Has he thrown an interception? How are the Frogs doing in the red zone? How many times is the 2014 game referenced in the stadium?
You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years! Go Frogs!
TCU at Baylor
FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the TCU at Baylor Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories
Dear Baylor- Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
Big 12 Week 10 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 10 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 10 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - WR J.P. Richardson
Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
Betting Odds - TCU at Baylor
TCU Depth Chart - Week 10
Baylor Depth Chart - Week 10
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Baylor to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU at Baylor
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff - Week 10
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 10
Big 12 Game of the Week - Week 10 - Texas Tech at Iowa State
TCU vs. Baylor - Staff Predictions
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.