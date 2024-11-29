TCU Football at Cincinnati Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 5-3) play their final regular-season game on Saturday when they play the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-6, 3-5). The game is on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN+.
This will only be the fourth meeting between the two programs. The previous three meetings came when both teams were in Conference USA in 2002-2004. The Bearcats hold a 2-1 edge, with the home team winning all three games.
The Frogs are now bowl eligible, but they hope to improve on their record to secure a bigger bowl game. However, the Bearcats need to win to become bowl eligible and will be fighting to do just that. Our staff is almost unanimous in picking TCU to win this one. And by our predictions, the Frogs will win by double digits. Our average margin is 10+ points.
Last week, thanks to an Arizona garbage time touchdown, JD secured the closest score prediction with his guess of TCU 45—Arizona 24 (the actual score was 49-28). Ian was right behind him with a prediction of TCU 41—Arizona 27. Brett and Ryann continue to sit atop our leaderboard, both at 8-3. However, Brett has an over 60-point advantage in total differential, so he has a firm grip on first place.
Staff Predictions - TCU at Cincinnati
Andrew Bauhs (5-6) - TCU 33-27
Barry Lewis (6-5; one closest score) - TCU 31-27
Brett Gibbons (8-3; two closest scores) - Cincinnati 13-6
Carson Wersal (6-5) - TCU 27-24
Davis Wilson (6-5) - TCU 31-27
Ian Napetian (4-7) - TCU 31-27
JD Andress (7-4; two closest scores) - TCU 34-24
Mac Walters (7-4; one closest score) - TCU 41-27
Nate Cross (7-4; one closest score) - TCU 42-28
Nolan Ruth (6-5; one closest score) - TCU 34-14
Ryann Zeller (8-3) - TCU 27-24
Tanner Johnson (4-7; one closest score) - TCU 35-21
Tori Couch (7-4; one closest store) - TCU 35-10
Tyler Brown (7-4; one closest score) - TCU 7-0
Zion Trammell (6-5) - TCU 31-27
Previewing the TCU at Cincinnati
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
