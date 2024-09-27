TCU Football at Kansas: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-2) will take on the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3) on Saturday, September 28. Due to ongoing construction at the Jayhawks' home stadium in Lawrence, the game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. It will start at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN+.
This will be the 40th meeting between the two programs. TCU holds a 26-9-4 advantage all-time and, since joining the Big 12 in 2012, a 10-1 edge. This will actually be the fifth time the two teams have played in Kansas City. Between 1944 and 1947, the teams played four games in the City of Fountains, with the Frogs winning two of those and both teams tying the other two games.
Both teams look to bounce back after a rough start to the season for both teams. Kansas is currently a -2.5-point favorite.
Our staff also believe it will be a close game. Not counting one outlier (you'll see what I mean when you read below), the average margin of victory in our staff's predictions is 5.75 points. It's the second game of the season that finds our team split on which team will win
Let's not talk about last week. None of us had SMU winning, and none had SMU scoring 66 points. No one was crowned a winner from last week's picks. But to see how far off we were, the one who did come the closest was Nathan. His prediction of TCU 48-SMU 35 was only off by 37 points! Between all of us, the average point differential was over 55 points.
Staff Predictions - TCU at Kansas
Andrew Bauhs (2-2) - Kansas 35-28
Barry Lewis (3-1; one closest score) - Kansas 38-34
Brett Gibbons (3-1; one closest score) - TCU 31-28
Caleb Sisk (3-1; one closest score) - Kansas 31-28
Carson Wersal (2-2) - TCU 42-18
Davis Wilson (2-2) - TCU 38-35
Ian Napetian (2-2) - Kansas 27-24
JD Andress (2-2; one closest score) - TCU 41-38
John Anthony (2-2) - TCU 35-31
Mac Walters (2-2) - TCU 34-20
Nate Cross (2-2) - TCU 35-31
Nolan Ruth (2-2) - TCU 38-34
Ryann Zeller (2-2) - TCU 27-23
Tanner Johnson (2-2) - Kansas 42-28
Tori Couch (3-1) - TCU 20-17
Tyler Brown (2-2) - TCU 46-0
Zion Trammell (2-2) - TCU 33-30
Previewing the TCU at Kansas Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
