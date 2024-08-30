TCU Football at Stanford: Live Game Day Thread
How's the TCU game going? How does Josh Hoover look? Is he getting protection from his offensive line? How's the new defense doing? Are they getting to the Stanford quarterback? How's the crowd? How is the Stanford band? Are there a lot of Frog fans in the stands?
TCU at Stanford
Previewing the TCU at Stanford Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Stanford Preview
Midweek Press Conference with Dykes, Hoover, Clark, and the AD
WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Podcast - Breaking Down the Depth Chart
Big 12 Week 1 Matchups and Predictions
Dear Stanford - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch in Week 1?
Player Profile - Safety Bud Clark
TCU Depth Chart
Stanford Depth Chart
TCU vs Stanford - Betting Odds
Keys to the Game
Staff Predictions
