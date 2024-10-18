TCU Football at Utah: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes (4-2, 1-2). The game will be on Saturday, October 19 at 9:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.
This will be the 9th meeting between the two programs. Utah holds a 5-8 advantage over the Horned Frogs. The Utes won both games in 1996 and 1997 when the two were in the WAC together. A few years later, the teams reunited this time in the Mountain West from 2005-2010, with both teams winning three of the matchups. TCU has won the last two meetings - 2009 in Fort Worth and 2010 in Salt Lake City.
Our staff believes it will be a close game. Most of the staff has picked Utah, but some remain hopeful the Frogs will find answers and salvage the season. Our average point differential is less than seven points. This is only the third time this season when all picks were not for TCU.
Two weeks ago before the Houston game, all of us picked TCU. And all of us picked a blowout. We sure got that one wrong. No one had Houston, and no one one came close to the final score. Halfway through the season, Brett is at the top of our leaderboard with a 4-2 record, one closest prediction, and three games picked with 10 points of the final score.
Andrew Bauhs (2-4) - Utah 33-23
Barry Lewis (3-3; one closest score) - Utah 30-24
Brett Gibbons (4-2; one closest score) - Utah 24-19
Caleb Sisk (3-3; one closest score) - Utah 24-21
Carson Wersal (3-3) - Utah 31-21
Davis Wilson (3-3) - Utah 28-20
Ian Napetian (2-4) - Utah 27-20
JD Andress (3-3; one closest score) - TCU 27-23
John Anthony (3-3; one closest score) - TCU 28-24
Mac Walters (3-3) - TCU 41-21
Nate Cross (3-3; one closest score) - TCU 31-28
Nolan Ruth (3-3; one closest score) - Utah 27-13
Ryann Zeller (3-3) - TCU 28-27
Tanner Johnson (2-4) - Utah 28-17
Tori Couch (4-2) - Utah 27-24
Tyler Brown (3-3) - TCU 2-0
Zion Trammell (3-3) - Utah 27-22
Remember, Tyler is our "Sports Igoramus" or "On SI's SI" - the guy who knows nothing about sports. This is his first guess that's not completely wild.
Previewing the TCU at Utah Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Utah Preview
College Football Tour Visits Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium
Big 12 Week 8 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 8 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 8 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - RB Jeremy Payne
Midweek Press Conference - Week 8
Betting Odds - TCU at Utah
TCU Depth Chart - Week 8
Utah Depth Chart - Week 8
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Utah to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU at Utah
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff
WATCH! Gridiron Podcast - Utah Preview2
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 8
