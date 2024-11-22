TCU Football vs. Arizona Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3) play their penultimate game of the season on Saturday afternoon when they host the Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5). The game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on ESPN+.
This will only be the 3rd meeting between the two programs. Each team has won once and did so on the road. The No. 15 Wildcats won 35-31 at TCU in 1999, before the 19th-ranked Horned Frogs took a 13-10 overtime decision in Tucson in 2003.
The Frogs are now bowl eligible, but they hope to improve on their record to secure a bigger bowl game. However, the Wildcats need to win both of their remaining games to become bowl eligible and will be fighting to do just that. Our staff is almost unanimous in picking TCU to win this one. And by our predictions, the Frogs will win by double digits. Our average margin is 11+ points.
Two weeks ago, Tanner and Tori both came within seven points to win the prediction over Oklahoma State. The actual score was TCU 38 - OSU 13. Tanner's guess was TCU 38 - OSU 20, and Tori's was TCU 35 - OSU 17. Brett and Ryann continue to sit atop our leaderboard, both at 7-3. However, Brett has an over 50-point advantage in total differential, so he has a firm grip on first place.
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Arizona
Andrew Bauhs (4-6) - TCU 41-21
Barry Lewis (5-5; one closest score) - TCU 38-24
Brett Gibbons (7-3; two closest scores) - TCU 35-24
Caleb Sisk (5-5; one closest score) - Arizona 21-17
Carson Wersal (5-5) - TCU 35-21
Davis Wilson (5-5) - TCU 28-24
Ian Napetian (3-7) - TCU 34-24
JD Andress (6-4; one closest score) - TCU 45-24
Mac Walters (6-4; one closest score) - TCU 38-24
Nate Cross (6-4; one closest score) - TCU 41-24
Nolan Ruth (5-5; one closest score) - TCU 30-19
Ryann Zeller (7-3) - TCU 30-27
Tanner Johnson (3-7; one closest score) - TCU 38-20
Tori Couch (6-4; one closest store) - TCU 35-30
Tyler Brown (6-4; one closest score) - TCU 6-0
Zion Trammell (5-5) - TCU 34-20
Previewing the TCU vs. Arizona
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
