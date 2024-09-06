TCU Football vs. Long Island University: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
After starting the 2024 season on the road last week, the TCU Horned Frogs are back in The Carter this week for the home opener against the Long Island University Sharks. The Frogs hope to move to 2-0 after facing this FCS foe. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 7.
Last week, all of our staff selected TCU to win, and the Horned Frogs did just that. JD Andress came the closest last week with his prediction of TCU 34 - Stanford 28 (actual was 34-27).
This week, once again, all of us have selected TCU to win - and by wide margins!
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. LIU
Andrew Bauhs (1-0) - TCU 48-9
Barry Lewis (1-0) - TCU 45-3
Brett Gibbons (1-0) - TCU 40-3
Caleb Sisk (1-0) - TCU 45-3
Carson Wersal (1-0) - TCU 48-7
Davis Wilson (1-0) - TCU 55-7
Ian Napetian (1-0) - TCU 45-10
JD Andress (1-0; one closest score) - TCU 54-10
John Anthony (1-0) - TCU 42-7
Mac Walters (1-0) - TCU 48-17
Nate Cross (1-0) - TCU 58-10
Nolan Ruth (1-0) - TCU 69-0
Ryann Zeller (1-0) - TCU 60-6
Tanner Johnson (1-0) - TCU 55-7
Tori Couch (1-0) - TCU 49-7
Tyler Brown (1-0) - TCU 194-0
Zion Trammell (1-0) - TCU 45-7
Remember, Tyler is our "Sports Igoramus" or "The SI On SI" - the guy who knows nothing about sports. Don't mind him and his crazy guesses. But with this upcoming game, he may actually be onto something.
Previewing the TCU vs. LIU Game
LIU Preview
Midweek Press Conference with Dykes and Players
Big 12 Week 2 - Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 2 - Games You Must Watch
WATCH! Episode 9 - Gridiron Frogs Podcast
TCU Week 2 Depth Chart
Player Profile - WR Jack Bech
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. LIU
TCU Needs to Fix the Fumble Problem
Know Your Foe - LIU Players to Know
Dear LIU - Our Weekly Letter to Our Opponent
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.