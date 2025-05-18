Volunteer Country

Everything You Need To Know About The 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello celebrates with his team after the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello celebrates with his team after the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 2025 SEC Baseball tournament is upon us. With a start set for Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama, we take a look at the full preview for the nation's best conference tournament in college baseball.

The regular season of college baseball officially comes to a close Sunday afternoon and with it comes postseason play. The SEC currently has 9 of it's 16 member schools ranked inside the top-25, considerably more than any other conference in college baseball and they will all face off this week in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about what's shaping up to be an incredible tournament with the sports' best rosters.

2025 SEC baseball tournament seedings

  1. Texas (22-8)
  2. Arkansas (20-10)
  3. LSU (19-11)
  4. Vanderbilt (19-11)
  5. Georgia (18-12)
  6. Auburn (17-13)
  7. Ole Miss (16-14)
  8. Tennessee (16-14)
  9. Alabama (16-14)
  10. Florida (15-15)
  11. Mississippi State (15-15)
  12. Oklahoma (14-16)
  13. Kentucky (13-17)
  14. Texas A&M (11-19)
  15. South Carolina (6-24)
  16. Missouri (3-27)

The Top four seeds, Texas, Arkansas, LSU, and Vanderbilt, will receive byes all the way until the quaterfinals of the tournament..

SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule

  • Game 1: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 16 Missouri | 10:30 a.m. EST | SECN TUESDAY
  • Game 2: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 seed Kentucky | 1:30 p.m. on SECN TUESDAY
  • Game 3: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 15 seed South Carolina | 5:30 p.m. on SECN TUESDAY
  • Game 4: No. 11 Mississippi State seed vs. No. 14 seed Texas A&M | 9 p.m. on SECN TUESDAY
  • Game 5: No. 8 Tennessee vs. vs Game 1 Winner | 10:30 AM on SECN WEDNESDAY
  • Game 6: No. 5 Georgia vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. on SECN Wednesday
  • Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Game 3 Winner| 5:30 p.m. on SECN Wednesday
  • Game 8: No. 6 Auburn seed vs. Game 4 Winner | 9 p.m. on SECN Wednesday
  • Game 9: No. 1 Texas vs Game 5 Winner | 4:00 PM AM on SECN THURSDAY
  • Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 Winner | 7:00 p.m. on SECN THURSDAY
  • Game 11: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 7 Winner| 4:00 p.m. on SECN FRIDAY
  • Game 12: No. 3 LSU seed vs. Game 8 Winner | 7:00 p.m. on SECN FRIDAY

All contests can be seen on SEC Network.

SEC Teams with Odds to win National Title:
- LSU Tigers (+450)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (+500)
- Tennessee Vols (+850)
- Texas Longhorns (+850)
- Georgia Bulldogs (1400)
- Florida Gators (+1800)
- Auburn Tigers (+1800)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (+1800)
- Texas A&M Aggies (+2900)

