Volunteer Country

How to Watch - Alabama State vs Tennessee Baseball

Brooks Austin

OF, Jay Abernathy Celebrates vs Texas A&M
OF, Jay Abernathy Celebrates vs Texas A&M / Tennessee Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host Alabama State on Tuesday evening. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their first series loss of the season at the hands of Texas A&M over the weekend. The No. 1 ranked Vols dropped to No. 5 on the D1baseball rankings following the weekend and will look to get back on track Tuesday vs Alabama State at home.

The Vols currently sit at (28-4) on the year and (9-3) in conference play. They host Alabama State for the third game in the two program's history. They are (1-1) overall, with Alabama State getting the better of the Vols back in 2016, and the Vols winning 10 to 0 back in 2022.

How to Watch - Alabama State vs Tennessee Baseball

• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+

The Vols have lost just one midweek matchup on the year, a Tuesday night loss to ETSU.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball