How to Watch - Alabama State vs Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host Alabama State on Tuesday evening. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their first series loss of the season at the hands of Texas A&M over the weekend. The No. 1 ranked Vols dropped to No. 5 on the D1baseball rankings following the weekend and will look to get back on track Tuesday vs Alabama State at home.
The Vols currently sit at (28-4) on the year and (9-3) in conference play. They host Alabama State for the third game in the two program's history. They are (1-1) overall, with Alabama State getting the better of the Vols back in 2016, and the Vols winning 10 to 0 back in 2022.
• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+
The Vols have lost just one midweek matchup on the year, a Tuesday night loss to ETSU.
