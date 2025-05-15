How to Watch Arkansas vs Tennessee
Everything you need to know on how to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are getting ready to play their final conference series of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road. The Volunteers have lost four straight conference series and have lost five of their last six, so this is an important one for the Vols.
Marcus Phillips is set to get the start for Tennessee on Thursday. He has started 13 games this season and has a 3-4 record on the year with a 3.55 ERA. Zach Root will be starting for Arkansas. He has 13 starts this season with a 6-3 record and a 3.88 ERA.
The Vols will be looking to end their recent struggles against the Razorbacks this week. UT's last series win against Arkansas came in 2005 while its last series win in Fayetteville was back in 2001. Tennessee's lone victory over the Hogs under head coach Tony Vitello was an 8-7 wall-off win at home on May 15, 2021.
How to Watch Arkansas vs Tennessee:
• GameDay: Thursday, May 15th
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Watch: ESPN 2
Following this series, the Vols will head to Hoover, Alabama for the 2025 SEC Tournament which runs from Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 25 at the Hoover Met. Tennessee will find out it's seed and tournament draw following this weekend's series.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football