How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama in the SEC Tournament

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Baseball celebrates another home run
Tennessee Baseball celebrates another home run / Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to continue their recent dominance in the SEC tournament as they have won two of the last three conference titles. Last season, after losing their first game of the tournament, they proceeded to go on a win streak and win the SEC title en route to a national title.

This year, they kick the tournament off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. A team the Volunteers played during the regular season and proceeded to win the series despite playing on the road. However, the Volunteers are currently searching for momentum as they have lost five straight conference series and six of their last seven.

Alabama won their first round game against the Missouri Tigers by a final score of 4-1. Missouri finished the season dead last in the conference. The Crimson Tide are also 1-5 in their last six conference series, so both programs are searching to pick up some steam heading into postseason play.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama - SEC Tournament

• GameDay: Saturday, May 21st
• Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Hoover Metropolitan Complex
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network

Published
Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

