How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama in the SEC Tournament
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Alabama in the SEC Tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to continue their recent dominance in the SEC tournament as they have won two of the last three conference titles. Last season, after losing their first game of the tournament, they proceeded to go on a win streak and win the SEC title en route to a national title.
This year, they kick the tournament off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. A team the Volunteers played during the regular season and proceeded to win the series despite playing on the road. However, the Volunteers are currently searching for momentum as they have lost five straight conference series and six of their last seven.
Alabama won their first round game against the Missouri Tigers by a final score of 4-1. Missouri finished the season dead last in the conference. The Crimson Tide are also 1-5 in their last six conference series, so both programs are searching to pick up some steam heading into postseason play.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama - SEC Tournament
• GameDay: Saturday, May 21st
• Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Hoover Metropolitan Complex
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans