How to Watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) points to second base as he and the infielders plead for a review for a potential double play during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) points to second base as he and the infielders plead for a review for a potential double play during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Tennessee Volunteers have struggled in conference play as of late. They have lost three straight conference series and four of their last five. On Saturday, they can put that streak to a rest as they could take the series win against the Commodores after a 3-2 win on Friday.

Marcus Phillips is the projected Friday starter. He has started 12 games this season, has a 3-3 record and he has a 3.02 ERA. Cody Bowker is the projected starter for Vanderbilt. He has started 12 games, a 2-4 record and a 4.50 ERA.

Tennessee has dominated the series against its in-state rival over the past three seasons, having won 10 of the 12 meetings between the two in that span, including nine consecutive victories prior to dropping the series finale in Nashville last season. The Vols and Commodores faced off five times last year, including twice in Hoover. UT went 3-2 in those games, including a 6-4 win in the SEC Tournament semifinals en route to winning its second conference title in three years.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt

• GameDay: Saturday, May 10th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN

