LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Baseball Score, Game 3

Brooks Austin

The Tennessee Vols are set to face off Saturday vs arkansas
The Tennessee Vols are set to face off Saturday vs arkansas / UT Baseball

The Vols have split games one and two with the No. 5 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks as they look to win their first SEC series in five weekends. Here are the LIVE Updates

The Tennessee Volunteers are in Fayetteville, Arkansas looking to clinch a series win on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM EST, and we have all of the LIVE Updates from the contest.

First Inning: Vols Get One To Start (1-0)
Top: RHP, Gage Wood is expected to get the start for the Razorbacks. Kilen, Fischer, and Ensley are due up for the Vols to start the game. A single from Kilen leads things off for the Vols. A single from Fischer puts runners at first and third before Hunter Ensley singles the first run of the game in (1-0). Dalton Bargo then strikes out. Dean Curley strikes out for the second out of the inning. Reese Chapman strikes out to end the inning.

Bottom: RHP, Tegan Kuhns to get the start for the Vols. Anoy doubles to left field for the first runner of the day for the Razorbacks.

Pregame Storylines

First Pitch: 3:00 PM EST
Starting Pitcher: RHP, Tegan Kuhns

LINEUP:
Gavin Kilen, SS
Andrew Fischer, 1B
Hunter Ensley, CF
Dalton Bargo, LF
Dean Curley, 2B
Reese Chapman, RF
Levi Clark, DH
Cannon Peebles, C
Manny Marin, 3B

Uniforms:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas

• GameDay: Saturday, May 17th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Watch: SECN+

Marcus Phillips and Liam Doyle have both started this weekend, with AJ Russell having burned up innings on Thursday night as well. Saturday’s final regular season game could see quite a few arms on the mound for the Vols.

