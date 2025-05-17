LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Baseball Score, Game 3
The Vols have split games one and two with the No. 5 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks as they look to win their first SEC series in five weekends. Here are the LIVE Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers are in Fayetteville, Arkansas looking to clinch a series win on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM EST, and we have all of the LIVE Updates from the contest.
LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Baseball Score, Game 3
First Inning: Vols Get One To Start (1-0)
Top: RHP, Gage Wood is expected to get the start for the Razorbacks. Kilen, Fischer, and Ensley are due up for the Vols to start the game. A single from Kilen leads things off for the Vols. A single from Fischer puts runners at first and third before Hunter Ensley singles the first run of the game in (1-0). Dalton Bargo then strikes out. Dean Curley strikes out for the second out of the inning. Reese Chapman strikes out to end the inning.
Bottom: RHP, Tegan Kuhns to get the start for the Vols. Anoy doubles to left field for the first runner of the day for the Razorbacks.
Pregame Storylines
First Pitch: 3:00 PM EST
Starting Pitcher: RHP, Tegan Kuhns
LINEUP:
Gavin Kilen, SS
Andrew Fischer, 1B
Hunter Ensley, CF
Dalton Bargo, LF
Dean Curley, 2B
Reese Chapman, RF
Levi Clark, DH
Cannon Peebles, C
Manny Marin, 3B
Uniforms:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas
• GameDay: Saturday, May 17th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Watch: SECN+
Marcus Phillips and Liam Doyle have both started this weekend, with AJ Russell having burned up innings on Thursday night as well. Saturday’s final regular season game could see quite a few arms on the mound for the Vols.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans