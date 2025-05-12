NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Tennessee Vols Still Expected to Host Regional
The Tennessee Volunteers are still expected to host the regional round of the NCAA tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers have now lost four straight conference series and have lost five of their last six. As a result, they continue to slide in the college baseball rankings with just one week left in the regular season.
The Volunteers took game one against Vanderbilt but proceeded to lose the next two games. Over their last six conference series, they have lost to the Commodores, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M with a wins over Ole Miss mixed in between.
Despite those struggles, the latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections still have the Volunteers hosting the regional round.
Jonathan Wagner of ON3 released his latest field of 64 projections, and he has Tennessee hosting Dallas Baptist, Kansas and Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee has a mid week matchup against Belmont and then will close things out on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team that currently ranks inside of the top 10. Tennessee is currently 39-13 on the season and 15-12 in conference play.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- LSU
- Florida State
- Texas
- UNC
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Oregon State
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Coastal Carolina
- UIC
- NC State
- UCLA
- Clemson
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Duke
- Louisville
- Troy
- Florida
- DBU
- Northeastern
