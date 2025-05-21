SEC Baseball Tournament - Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction and Betting Odds
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off five straight SEC series losses, losing 6 out of 7 to close the season. They look to get right in the SEC Baseball tournament prior to Regionals.
The defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers haven’t exactly had the 2025 baseball season that they perhaps expected entering the season.
A consensus top-5 team in the preseason, as the SEC Baseball tournament begins for the Vols on Wednesday, they’ve lost 6 out of 7 SEC Series to close the season, including five in a row.
Now, the Vols are in Hoover, Alabama at The Met, looking to get things right before they inevitably make a regional. The Vols are the defending champions of this tournament as well, becoming just the second program in a decade to win both the SEC Title and National Title.
Now, as the Vols look to start their SEC Tournament campaign, they matchup with Alabama on Wednesday at 2:00 PM EST. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest, from betting odds to final predictions.
Tennessee vs Alabama - SEC Tournament Prediction and Betting Odds
ODDS:
Tennessee -1.5 Runs
Team Total - 11.0 Runs
Moneyline - Tennessee -210
Prediction:
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello has dominated this particular tournament. The Vols are looking to win three of the last four SEC Tournaments. So, even though we fully expect Tennessee's coaching staff to prepare their focus for regionals, there's something about this tournament that Vitello has figured out. Give us the Vols in Game one of the week.
