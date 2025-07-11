Tennessee Lands Former MWC Freshman of the Year Finley Bates
The Tennessee Volunteers have struck gold in the transfer portal once again. Former San Diego State standout and Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year, Finley Bates, has officially committed to the Vols, providing Tony Vitello’s squad with a dynamic middle infield presence ahead of the 2025 season.
Bates, who starred at SDSU, made an immediate impact in his collegiate debut. His stellar freshman year earned him the prestigious MWC Freshman of the Year honors—a testament to his athleticism, plate discipline, and defensive prowess. As a middle infielder with both range and offensive production, Bates quickly became one of the most coveted names in the transfer portal this offseason.
He became the fourth Aztec to win the award after he hit .292 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 doubles, and 22 walks in 53 games. Bates scored 35 runs and tallied 64 hits in 52 games. He started 28 games at shortstop and 24 games at second base.
Now, Bates brings his talents to Knoxville, joining a Tennessee program fresh off another strong postseason run and hungry for Omaha glory. The Vols, who have built a reputation as one of the top developmental programs in college baseball, offer the perfect stage for Bates to elevate his game and compete on the national spotlight of the SEC.
As Tennessee reloads for another title chase, the acquisition of Finley Bates signals not just a win in the transfer market but a glimpse of the Vols’ unwavering commitment to championship-caliber baseball.
