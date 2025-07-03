Tennessee Lands High-Upside Lefty Evan Blanco From Virginia
By any measure, Tennessee’s offseason on the mound is starting to look like a masterclass in roster construction. And on Wednesday, the Vols added another critical piece to their growing arsenal.
Left-hander Evan Blanco, a 6-foot, 205-pound southpaw with serious upside, has committed to Tennessee out of the transfer portal, becoming the sixth pitcher, and arguably one of the most intriguing, to join Tony Vitello’s program this offseason. While Blanco is eligible for the 2025 MLB Draft, he is expected to bypass the professional route and head to Knoxville.
Blanco arrives from Virginia, where he spent the last few years developing in a loaded Cavaliers pitching room. He broke out two seasons ago with 99 strikeouts and a series of dominant outings that had scouts circling his name. While his 2025 campaign lacked the same consistency, the raw tools remain, and a presence on the mound that can't be taught.
His addition is more than just another portal pickup. It’s a statement of Tennessee’s continued momentum in recruiting and development, proof that top-tier arms see Knoxville not just as a destination, but a launchpad. Blanco also becomes the second player from Virginia to make the move, joining first baseman/outfielder Henry Ford in what’s shaping up to be a nationally relevant transfer class.
Blanco’s arrival is also another example of Tennessee’s aggressive and strategic use of the transfer portal. With the departure of key upperclassmen and possible MLB Draft attrition, the Vols continue to prioritize plug-and-play additions who bring immediate value.
In a league where pitching wins championships and depth is everything, Blanco’s arrival could be the kind of under-the-radar addition that turns into postseason gold.
