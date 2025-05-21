Tennessee Vol Christian Moore Dominates in AAA Debut with the Los Angeles Angels
Former Tennessee Vol Christian Moore dominated in his AAA debut for the Los Angeles Angels.
It didn't take long for former Tennessee Volunteers Christian Moore to move up the minor league ranks with the Los Angeles Angels. He was selected in the first round by the organization last summer and he has already worked his way up to AAA.
Over his MiLB career, Moore has slashed seven home runs, 36 RBI and has posted a .293 batting average. On Tuesday, he made his AAA debut with the Salt Lake Bees, and the former Volunteer put on an absolute show.
He finished the game 3-4 with 2 RBI. It's consistent with what Moore has done since entering the professional scene and it's exactly what made him a star player for the Tennessee Volunteers. More performances like that, and it likely won't be long before Moore is making his MLB debut with the Angels this season.
According to MLB.com, Moore is the No. 1 prospect in the organization right now and is ranked as the 60th-best prospect in the league. It is also noted that his estimated time of arrival in the majors is this season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava