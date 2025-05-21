Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vol Christian Moore Dominates in AAA Debut with the Los Angeles Angels

Jonathan Williams

Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) jogs during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025. The Knoxville Smokies won 9-6 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Former Tennessee Vol Christian Moore dominated in his AAA debut for the Los Angeles Angels.

It didn't take long for former Tennessee Volunteers Christian Moore to move up the minor league ranks with the Los Angeles Angels. He was selected in the first round by the organization last summer and he has already worked his way up to AAA.

Over his MiLB career, Moore has slashed seven home runs, 36 RBI and has posted a .293 batting average. On Tuesday, he made his AAA debut with the Salt Lake Bees, and the former Volunteer put on an absolute show.

He finished the game 3-4 with 2 RBI. It's consistent with what Moore has done since entering the professional scene and it's exactly what made him a star player for the Tennessee Volunteers. More performances like that, and it likely won't be long before Moore is making his MLB debut with the Angels this season.

According to MLB.com, Moore is the No. 1 prospect in the organization right now and is ranked as the 60th-best prospect in the league. It is also noted that his estimated time of arrival in the majors is this season.

