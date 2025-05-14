Tennessee Vols Defeat Belmont, Build Momentum Heading Into Massive Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Belmont on Tuesday, building some momentum heading into a massive matchup against Arkansas.
The Tennessee Volunteers picked up their 40th win on the season against Belmont on Tuesday. It was the Volunteers final midweek game of the season and it came at a much needed time as they now have some momentum heading into their final conference series against Arkansas.
The Volunteers came out of the gates swinging as they tacked on five runs in the second inning to take an early commanding lead. Andrew Fischer smacked a three-run home run and Hunter Ensley sent out a solo shot.
Belmont then came crawling back as they sent off solo shots in the fourth inning and the fifth inning followed by another run scored in the top of the seventh to close the lead within two runs. That's when Tennessee responded by scoring four more runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Levi Clark, Stone Lawless and Gavin Kilen coming through with RBI knocks.
The Bruins answered with another run in the top of the eighth inning, but that would be the end of scoring for both sides, therefore securing the win for Tennessee.
The Volunteers will now travel out to Arkansas for a conference series against the Razorbacks. This is a big series for Tennessee as they hope to maintain their current projection of hosting the regional round in Knoxville. The program has lost four straight conference series and five out of the last six.
