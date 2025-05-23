Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols See Positive Movement in Latest NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections

Jonathan Williams

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen (6) connects for a solo homer to give Tennessee the lead in the 10th inning in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. Tennessee eliminated Texas with a 12-inning 7-5 victory. Kilen drove in all three runs in extra innings.
May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen (6) connects for a solo homer to give Tennessee the lead in the 10th inning in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. Tennessee eliminated Texas with a 12-inning 7-5 victory. Kilen drove in all three runs in extra innings. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers see positive movement in the latest field of 64 projections.

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a massive win on Thursday as they defeated the Texas Longhorns 7-5 in 12 innings of play. The Volunteers took the lead in the top of the 10th after a solo shot from Gavin Kilen but Texas tied it right back up at five. Kilen then hit a double in the top of the 12th to push the Vols back out in front.

Tennessee will now play Vanderbilt in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Volunteers came into this week with five straight conference losses and an unlikely chance that they would host a regional. Based on the latest field of 64 projections though, Tennessee is right back where they want to be.

Baseball America projects Tennessee will host a regional now after their wins over Alabama and Texas. They are predicted to host West Virginia, East Tennessee State and Bryant.

A much improved situation for Tennessee as heading into yesterday's game, the Volunteers were projected to travel to Tallahassee to play in Florida State's region. Now if they can hold on to this positioning and continue to build their momentum in the SEC Tournament, they'll have a better chance of advancing through the regional round.

Jonathan Williams
