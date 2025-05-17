Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Arkansas - Lineups, Projected Starters, and Start Time

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball looks to clinch the Series Saturday vs Arkansas.
Tennessee baseball looks to clinch the Series Saturday vs Arkansas.

The Tennessee Vols are on the road for their final regular season contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks. They look to finish the season strong with a series clinching win Saturday afternoon.

The defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers haven't had the close to the season one thought they might. They've lost four straight SEC series to close the regular season slate and they have a chance Saturday to finish things off strong as they look forward to postseason play.

The Vols have split games one and two with the No. 5 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks as they look to win their first SEC series in five weekends. Here are the projected starting lineups.

First Pitch: 3:00 PM EST
Starting Pitcher: RHP, Tegan Kuhns

Uniforms:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas

• GameDay: Saturday, May 17th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Watch: SECN+

Marcus Phillips and Liam Doyle have both started this weekend, with AJ Russell having burned up innings on Thursday night as well. Saturday’s final regular season game could see quite a few arms on the mound for the Vols.

