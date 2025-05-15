Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Arkansas - Razorbacks and Vols Battle for Massive Final Series

The Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to battle for a massive final conference series.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee pitcher Tanner Franklin (50) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Tanner Franklin (50) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to battle for a massive final conference series.

The Tennessee Volunteers are getting ready to play their final conference series of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road. The Volunteers have lost four straight conference series and have lost five of their last six, so this is an important one for the Vols.

Marcus Phillips is set to get the start for Tennessee on Thursday. He has started 13 games this season and has a 3-4 record on the year with a 3.55 ERA. Zach Root will be starting for Arkansas. He has 13 starts this season with a 6-3 record and a 3.88 ERA.

The Vols will be looking to end their recent struggles against the Razorbacks this week. UT's last series win against Arkansas came in 2005 while its last series win in Fayetteville was back in 2001. Tennessee's lone victory over the Hogs under head coach Tony Vitello was an 8-7 wall-off win at home on May 15, 2021.

Following this series, the Vols will head to Hoover, Alabama for the 2025 SEC Tournament which runs from Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 25 at the Hoover Met. Tennessee will find out it's seed and tournament draw following this weekend's series.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball