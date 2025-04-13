Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Ole Miss: Volunteers Looking to Take the Series in a Rubber Match

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to take the series vs Ole Miss in a rubber match on Sunday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The weekend series got tied up on Saturday as the Ole Miss Rebels took game two against the Tennessee Volunteers. Friday's game was won by Tennessee by a final score of 3-2.

The Volunteers attempted to fight back in yesterday's game as they put up two runs in the sixth and another run in the seventh, but Ole Miss answered in the bottom of the sixth with two of their own runs, and it was enough for them to hold onto the win. Tennessee also committed two errors during yesterday's matchup.

Tegan Kuhns is expected to get the start for Tennessee on Sunday. He has started five games for the Volunteers this season and holds a 2-1 record with a 2.79 ERA. For the Rebels, it's Mason Nichols who is expected to take the mound. He has eight starts this season with a 2-0 record and a 4.83 ERA.

Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings in the series, including a sweep of the No. 1 ranked Rebels in Oxford back in 2022. In the last six games between the two programs, the Vols have outscored Ole Miss, 61-22.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

