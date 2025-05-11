Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt - Volunteers Looking to Avoid Fourth Straight Series Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to avoid their fourth straight conference series loss vs Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) points to second base as he and the infielders plead for a review for a potential double play during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After taking game one of the series on Friday, the Tennessee Volunteers lost Saturday's matchup by a final score of 6-10. That means Sunday will be a rubber match between the two Tennessee programs and the Volunteers will be looking avoid their fourth straight conference series loss.

It's been a rough stretch to close the season for the Volunteers. They have lost three straight conference series and have lost four out of their last five. Following this weekend, they have a midweek matchup against Belmont and then will close the regular season on the road against Arkansas for their final conference series.

Tennessee has not yet announced their starter for Sunday's game. Vanderbilt is expected to start Connor Fennell. He has a 5-0 record on the season with a 3.20 ERA.

It's a big game for Tennessee as they continue to fight for positioning for the regional round of the postseason. Coming into the weekend, Tennessee was still projected to host the regional round in Knoxville, but if they continue their conference skid, that might change.

