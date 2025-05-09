Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt - Volunteers Looking to End Series Losing Streak

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to end their conference series losing streak against Vanderbilt.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's pitcher Nate Snead (7) is approached at the mound during game 3 of an NCAA baseball game agaisnt Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's pitcher Nate Snead (7) is approached at the mound during game 3 of an NCAA baseball game agaisnt Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have struggled in conference play as of late. They have lost three straight conference series and four of their last five. They have two more series remaining against Vanderbilt this weekend and then against Arkansas to close it out.

Liam Doyle is the projected Friday starter. He has started 12 games this season, has a 8-2 record and he has a 2.39 ERA. JD Thompson is the projected starter for Vanderbilt. He has started 12 games, a 4-4 record and a 3.95 ERA.

Tennessee has dominated the series against its in-state rival over the past three seasons, having won 10 of the 12 meetings between the two in that span, including nine consecutive victories prior to dropping the series finale in Nashville last season. The Vols and Commodores faced off five times last year, including twice in Hoover. UT went 3-2 in those games, including a 6-4 win in the SEC Tournament semifinals en route to winning its second conference title in three years.

Friday's game is set to start at 5:30 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network.

