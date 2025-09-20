Volunteer Country

Everything Peyton Lewis, Jalen McMurray, and Kaleb Beasley Said Following the Win Over UAB

Peyton Lewis, Jalen McMurray, and Kaleb Beasley met with the media following the 56-24 win over UAB.

Tennessee defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) runs the ball on a turnover during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. Tennessee defeated UAB.
Peyton Lewis Jalen McMurray, and Kaleb Beasley were three of the selected players to meet with the media following the 56-24 win over UAB.

Jalen McMurray on Team's Focus

"Yeah, so I mean definitely after a game like last week, you know, we want to be able to start fast, start physical, you know, and that was something that going into practice we really harped on starting fast, starting physical, playing smart, you know, and I feel like we definitely did that," McMurray said.

Peyton Lewis Breaks Down the Option Play

"Yeah, for sure. Uh, throughout that process, I mean, I definitely wanted to uh, keep my distance and give Joey the option whether or not he wanted to keep it or give it up to me, but I was just locked in on the ball, caught it, and then as soon as I got off the field, I saw nothing but green grass, so I took it," Lewis details.

Kaleb Beasley Recounts Scoop and Score Against Former High School Coach

"Yeah, uh, so on the first part of the question, I saw Boo running towards the ball. We were getting to tackle. He had a perfect punch out. I saw it, it was a good punch out. I saw the ball, scooped and scored and it was just a surreal moment for me. You know, first touchdown in college. It hasn't really hit me yet, but it was definitely a blessing for sure. Seeing Dilfer (Trent Dilfer), I saw him pregame and after the game just catching up with him, you know, that was obviously my high school head coach, and it was a blessing to play under him. I learned so much through him," Beasley explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Lewis, McMurray, and Beasley.

