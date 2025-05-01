2026 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch for the Tennessee Volunteers
A list of Tennessee football players to watch this season as potential 2026 NFL draft prospects.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a few players selected during the 2025 NFL draft. Organizations are now already preparing for the 2026 draft and the Volunteers will have another list of players ready to make the jump to the league.
With that said, here are a list of Tennessee football players to watch this season as potential 2026 draft prospects.
Jermod McCoy, CB
McCoy is already littered all over the 2026 NFL mock drafts in the first round. Unfortunately for McCoy, he tore his ACL earlier in the offseason while training out in Texas, so his return is up in the air right now. Despite that, McCoy's production insists he is NFL-ready. After transferring from Oregon State, McCoy finished his 2024 season with four interceptions, 44 tackles and nine pass deflections.
Joshua Josephs, EDGE
James Pearce was the center of the spotlight the last couple of years at EDGE for the Volunteers and now Josephs has an opportunity to take it over. He finished last season with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. With Pearce out of the room now, there's a good chance he sees an uptick in production this season, which might launch him up draft boards for next year.
Chris Brazzell II, WR
The wide receiver room has been cleared out since last season for Tennessee. Squirrel White transferred to Florida State, Bru McCoy is off to the NFL and Dont'e Thornton was selected in the draft over the weekend. That leaves Brazzell as one of the lone contributors from last season.
After having over 700 receiving yards at Tulane in 2023, Brazzell finished with 333 yards and two touchdowns in his first year at Tennessee. However, he will likely be a focal point of Tennessee's offense this year and if he returns to his 2023 form, he could become a top prospect at the position.
