"4 Million??" Former Player Reacts as Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Skips Practice Over

Josh Greer

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) tries to keep warm before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) tries to keep warm before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly seeking a $4 million NIL deal after missing practice, sparking debate about player compensation — and drawing a viral reaction from a former Vols legend.

A standoff may be brewing in Knoxville between Tennessee and star quarterback Nico Iamaleava — a developing situation that emphasizes the evolving landscape of college football’s NIL era.

Iamaleava, who did not appear at Friday’s practice, is reportedly seeking a restructured NIL agreement that would pay him close to $4 million for the upcoming season, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Sources indicate the absence comes as part of an effort to negotiate a new deal, positioning Iamaleava among the latest high-profile quarterbacks looking to capitalize on the rapidly rising NIL market.

However, Tennessee doesn’t appear eager to meet those demands. Low reported that the school "wasn’t going to blink and pay him any more money,” suggesting the Volunteers are holding firm — at least for now.

Iamaleava’s current NIL deal with Tennessee is believed to be worth around $2.5 million, a figure that now lags behind what several top-tier quarterbacks have commanded amid an increasingly aggressive market for elite talent.

The reported $4 million ask even caught the attention of one Tennessee legend. Former Vols, Jabari Davis reacted to the news on Twitter with a simple, but telling response: “4 mill d***!! 👀” — a reflection of just how staggering the new NIL market has become, even to those who once wore the orange and white.

Iamaleava led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff a year ago, and his camp appears to be seeking compensation that reflects both his on-field success and the shifting financial dynamics of the sport.

For Tennessee, the next few days won’t just test its patience — they’ll test its NIL playbook. In today’s player-driven market, value isn’t just earned on the field — it’s set at the negotiating table, shaped by performance, leverage, and the deals that came before it.

Josh Greer
