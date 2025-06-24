Atlanta Falcons Say Rookie and Former Tennessee Vol James Pearce is Fully Bought In

Volunteer Country

Atlanta Falcons extremely pleased with rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Jun 11, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) takes a drink on the field during Minicamp practice at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Reviews on rookies from the 2025 NFL draft are starting to pour in and it's nothing but positives when it comes to rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons traded back into the first round of the draft to select Pearce. The organization fell in love with the former Tennessee Volunteer during the pre draft process. On top of that, reports say he has has put on even more muscle since joining the team.

"Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the team "fell in love" with Pearce as a person during the predraft process," Marc Raimondi wrote for ESPN. "One of the most striking things about Pearce is his size. The former Tennessee standout was measured at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds at the combine and said he has put on some more muscle to go along with his 4.47-second 40-yard dash time. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Pearce might have been the best pure pass rusher in the draft."

Morris especially been impressed with Pearce's professional approach.

"Been really [pleased] at his willingness to really collaborate with the people that we hooked him up with, whether it's been strength coach, whether it's been nutrition," Morris said. "Really his buy-in. Really smart, sharp, particular guy that asks a lot of questions."

