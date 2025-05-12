Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Vol James Pearce Jr. to Rookie Contract
The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr..
The Atlanta Falcons recently signed linebacker Jalon Walker to his rookie contract and now they have locked down both of their first round picks. EDGE James Pearce Jr. has signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $16.8M, according to Ian Rapoport. He gets a $8.8M signing bonus.
Pearce is set to be a difference maker for the Falcons in his first year with the franchise. The Falcons have had issues in the pass rush department for several years now and they used two first round picks on two players that can help solve that. Pearce being one of them. The Falcons even traded back into the first round, giving up next year's first round pick, to get the former Volunteer.
While a team drafting you certainly assures they see some type of potential in you as a player, it doesn't always guarantee playing time or usage in the upcoming season. The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 rookie class ranked as one of the least productive groups in the NFL last season. However, based on head coach Raheem Morris' most recent claim, that is nothing to worry about for Pearce Jr..
"Make no mistake about it, we're going to have some real intentionality about playing our rookies this year," said Morris.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football