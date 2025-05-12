Volunteer Country

Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Vol James Pearce Jr. to Rookie Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr..

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons recently signed linebacker Jalon Walker to his rookie contract and now they have locked down both of their first round picks. EDGE James Pearce Jr. has signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $16.8M, according to Ian Rapoport. He gets a $8.8M signing bonus.

Pearce is set to be a difference maker for the Falcons in his first year with the franchise. The Falcons have had issues in the pass rush department for several years now and they used two first round picks on two players that can help solve that. Pearce being one of them. The Falcons even traded back into the first round, giving up next year's first round pick, to get the former Volunteer.

While a team drafting you certainly assures they see some type of potential in you as a player, it doesn't always guarantee playing time or usage in the upcoming season. The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 rookie class ranked as one of the least productive groups in the NFL last season. However, based on head coach Raheem Morris' most recent claim, that is nothing to worry about for Pearce Jr..

"Make no mistake about it, we're going to have some real intentionality about playing our rookies this year," said Morris.

