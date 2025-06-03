ESPN's Greg McElroy Explains Why Tennessee Football Doesn't Have a Top 10 Defense
ESPN's Greg McElroy explains why the Tennessee Volunteers' defense did not rank inside the top 10 for the 2025 college football season.
While high-flying and fast-paced offenses are prevalent in the sport of college football more than ever, possessing an elite defense is still a necessity for winning championships in the 12-team College Football Playoff era.
Seeing as defense is such an important component of a team's success, ESPN's Greg McElroy took the liberty to rank what he believes are the top-10 defenses heading into the 2025 college football season.
McElroy notably omitted the Volunteers from his list but placed them in an "honorable mention" category, stating that he believed there was still room for the group to ascend into college football's best during the regular season. The former Alabama quarterback explained his rationale for the Volunteers' exclusion during his "Always College Football" show.
"I like their group collectively," said McElroy. "But, they don't have the complete game wrecker that they had a year ago."
McElroy also mentioned that injuries and departures in the Volunteers' secondary were currently an area of concern heading into the season. But stated that the surrounding talent on the roster could fill the void and maintain Tennessee's defensive production.
"Right now, I have Tennessee in a bit of a no-man's-land," said McElroy. "I think they could easily leap up, but they're going to have to answer some questions about availability before we can include them in our top 10 defenses in the country."
Given that the Volunteers' offense lost a ton of production from just a year ago, many are anticipating that Tennessee's defense will be the driving factor for the team's success in 2025. The Vols' 2025 season will begin in Atlanta when they face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game will begin at noon.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement