ETSU Head Coach Explains What it Will Take to Upset the Tennessee Volunteers
ETSU head coach Will Healy explains what it would take for them to upset the Tennessee Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off an impressive win over the Syracuse Orange in week one and now they get their home opener against East Tennessee State. This is the Volunteers final out of conference game before they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in week three.
This is expected to be a lopsided matchup and ETSU's head coach Will Healy was asked what his team has to do to upset the Volunteers this weekend.
“I think our guys understand the fact that we’re going to go play one of the best football teams in the country in their place,” Healy said. “And we’ve got to do everything the right way. Create turnovers and win the special teams battle and all those type of things to give ourselves a shot.”
This shouldn't be taken as disrespect though. Healy was very complimentary towards the Volunteers when previewing the game.
“I think the thing that stands out to me more than anything, they’re talented, they play hard,” Healy said. “When I say run to the football and have an edge about how they play, they do.”
Tennessee, more than anything outside of getting a win this weekend, would like to exit out of Saturday's game as a healthy football team. They are already down a couple of starters heading into this game, and they certainly don't want to add anymore to the list.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3:30 PM ET . The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
